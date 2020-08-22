JUST IN
Assam reports 1,856 new coronavirus cases, state tally jumps to 87,908

Most of the fresh cases were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan area where 433 people tested positive, 150 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Dibrugarh, 143 in Cachar and 121 in Kamrup Rural

ANI  |  General News 

There are 24,558 active cases in the state at present.

Assam reported 1,856 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

36,180 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate is at 5.12 per cent, he informed.

The total number of cases in the state now reached 87,908 including 63,120 discharges, 24,558 active cases, and 227 deaths.

Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 29-lakh mark with 68,898 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 29,05,824.

The total cases are inclusive of 6,92,028 active cases and 21,58,947 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated. 983 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking the toll to 54,849.

First Published: Sat, August 22 2020. 07:12 IST

