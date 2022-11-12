Assam reports 70 new dengue cases, tally 796; Karbi Anglong worst-hit

Seventy new cases were detected in Assam, taking the tally to 796, according to data issued on Saturday.

Karbi Anglong continued to be the worst- hit as the district reported 55 new cases, said the Health Mission, .

Eight new cases were reported in Kamrup Metropolitan, while Bongaigaon and Jorhat accounted for two each.

Cachar, Dima Hasao and Tinsukia reported one case each.

The state has been witnessing a surge in cases since November 1.

