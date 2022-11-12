Assam reports 70 new dengue cases, tally 796; Karbi Anglong worst-hit

-
-
Seventy new dengue cases were detected in Assam, taking the tally to 796, according to data issued on Saturday.
Karbi Anglong continued to be the worst- hit as the district reported 55 new cases, said the National Health Mission, Assam.
Eight new cases were reported in Kamrup Metropolitan, while Bongaigaon and Jorhat accounted for two each.
Cachar, Dima Hasao and Tinsukia reported one case each.
The state has been witnessing a surge in dengue cases since November 1.
First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 20:12 IST
