Study opens way for new treatments by finding how Covid damages heart
India initiates anti-dumping probe into import of Chinese laser machines
Business Standard

Assembly bypolls for seven vacant seats in six states on Nov 3: EC

Bypolls to seven vacant assembly seats spread across six states will be held on November 3, the Election Commission announced on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Election Commission
Photo: Shutterstock

Bypolls to seven vacant assembly seats spread across six states will be held on November 3, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

Bypolls will be held on two seats -- Mokama and Gopalganj -- of Bihar , Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on October 7, the EC said.

The counting of votes will take place on November 6, the poll panel said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 14:23 IST

