Assembly bypolls for seven vacant seats in six states on Nov 3: EC

to seven vacant assembly seats spread across six states will be held on November 3, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

will be held on two seats -- Mokama and Gopalganj -- of Bihar , Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

The notification for the will be issued on October 7, the EC said.

The counting of votes will take place on November 6, the poll panel said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)