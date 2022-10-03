JUST IN
Business Standard

Bomb threat onboard Iranian plane over Indian airspace; IAF jets scrambled

According to sources, inputs were received by security agencies in Delhi about the possibility of a bomb on board, which triggered an alert and permission was not granted to the plane to land in Delhi

Topics
Bomb Threat Calls | Indian Air Force | Iran

ANI 



According to sources, inputs were received by security agencies in Delhi about the possibility of a bomb on board, which triggered an alert and permission was not granted to the plane to land in Delhi.

The foreign aircraft was headed to China as its final destination, had entered Indian airspace when the alert from Indian Air Traffic Control was shared with the plane. Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur airbases were scrambled to intercept the plane, sources told ANI.

The nature of the bomb threat or the name of the Iranian commercial carrier is still unclear.

However, after clearance, the aircraft is now moving towards China and at the time of filing this report, it was over Indian airspace and is being closely monitored by security agencies.

The plane is continuing on its flight path towards China.

More details are awaited on this story.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 11:31 IST

