Assocham appreciates govt's plan of recruiting 1.5 mn people in 18 months

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) has welcomed the central government’s plans to recruit one million people in next one and half years and the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, calling it “decisive” and "far-sighted" measures.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the plans of mass recruitment in the central government as well as its various agencies, departments, and ministries. “If both much-needed schemes are implemented effectively in mission mode, they will boost employment among the youth and help the country take advantage of its demographic dividend,” ASSOCHAM said.
“It is inspiring and heartening to see the government, led by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, putting a laser focus on the critical issue of employment, and this move will not only help ease the backlog of vacant government jobs but also provide hope to many millions of India’s youth, who are keenly looking to contribute to national development,” Sumant Sinha, President of ASSOCHAM, said.
Deepak Sood, Secretary-General, ASSOCHAM said “The prime minister's call to provide 10 lakh jobs in the Government sector will go a long way in providing additional employment opportunities but also improve government services for the common man.”
Unemployment has emerged as one of the major challenges in the Indian economy in recent years. “According to government data tabled in the Rajya Sabha in February, there were 87 lakh vacant posts in Central government departments as of March 1, 2020,” ASSOCHAM said in the statement.
The Centre also introduced ‘Agnipath’, a new short-term recruitment scheme in the armed forces. ASSOCHAM said the Agnipath scheme would provide the private sector with a young, disciplined, and patriotic workforce in the coming years.
