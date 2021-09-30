AstraZeneca to seek US approval for Covid-19 vaccine later this year

-
ALSO READ
Is it safe? Global concern over the use of AstraZeneca vaccine explained
Study finds slightly increased blood clot rates after AstraZeneca Covid jab
Flipkart Pay Later aims to provide credit to over 100 mn new consumers
Australia halts AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for most people under 50
AstraZeneca ordered to deliver 50mn Covid-19 vaccine doses or face fines
-
The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will file a request for approval of its novel coronavirus vaccine in the US later this year, the company said in a statement.
Earlier this year, concerns emerged over the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to very rare cases of blood-clotting after vaccination. After some nations temporarily suspended the use of the vaccine, the WHO said it considers the benefits of the drug to outweigh its risks.
"We continue to work with the FDA [US Food and Drug Administration] on submission," the company said on Wednesday. "Currently, the situation with respect to the pandemic and availability of alternative vaccine supply in the US doesn't really support an Emergency Use Approval. So, we believe that US approval will be via a BLA [Biologics License Applications] which we expect to be submitted later this year."
The FDA has so far authorized three vaccines for emergency used across the United States,
In February 2021, the World Health Organization listed two versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for these vaccines to be rolled out globally through the COVAX mechanism.
According to AstraZeneca, its vaccine shows 92 per cent and 86 per cent efficiency against hospitalization in the Delta and Alpha variant cases, respectively. At the same time, a UK-based study from May, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on July 21, showed that AstraZeneca was 33% effective after one dose, 60% effective after two.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU