At 643 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai sees drop for 2nd consecutive day

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by 643 on Tuesday to reach 3,20,531, a drop in the daily addition for the second day in a row, civic officials said.

The country's financial capital had recorded 900 and 760 cases respectively in the past two days, they pointed out.

Three deaths during the day took the toll to 11,449, while the discharge of 501 people increased the recovery count to 3,00,681, leaving the city with 7,536 active cases, an official said.

However, worryingly, the daily growth rate of cases rose from 0.17 per cent on Thursday to 0.23 per cent on Tuesday, while the case doubling time shortened from 417 days to 305 days now, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showed.

With 17,489 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 31,64,211, civic officials added.