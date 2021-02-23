New Covid variants detected in Maharashtra, Kerala not behind surge: Govt

Two variants of SARS-CoV-2 -- N440K and E484K -- have been detected in and but there is no reason to believe presently that they are responsible for the surge in cases in some districts in these two states, the said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said that 187 people have tested positive for the UK strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the country so far, while six people have detected with the South Africa variant. Also, one person has tested positive for the Brazil variant strain.

Both the N440K and E484K variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in In and Telangana also these variants have been found. Also, three others -- UK, South Africa and Brazil variants are there in the country. But there is no reason for us to believe that they are responsible for the upsurge of the outbreak in some districts of and Kerala, Paul said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)