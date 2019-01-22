At least 11 dead as ships with Indian, Turkish crew catch fire off Russia

Two ships carrying Indian, Turkish and Libyan crew members have caught fire in the separating from Russia, killing at least 11 persons, media reports said on Tuesday. The fire broke out on Monday off Russia's territorial waters. Both vessels were flying One of them was a liquefied natural gas carrier and another one was a tanker. The fire broke out as the two ships were transferring fuel from one to the other. One of the ships, the Candy, had a 17-member crew, including nine Turkish citizens and eight Indian nationals. The other one, the Maestro, had 15-member crew, including seven Turkish nationals, seven Indian citizens and an intern from Libya, Russian news agency Tass quoted maritime authority as saying. At least 11 sailors have died, Russian Maritime Agency was quoted by RT news, a Russian television network, as saying. The agency did not specify the nationalities of persons killed in the accident. "Presumably, an explosion occurred (on one of the vessels). Then the fire spread to another vessel. A rescue tug is en route," said a spokesman for the Russian Maritime Agency.

Some three dozen sailors managed to escape the burning ships by jumping off the vessels. Twelve persons have so far been rescued from the sea. Nine sailors are still listed as missing, the spokesperson said.

There were no chances to find survivors in the fire, the spokesperson said.

"As of 6 am, the status of the operation has been reclassified to search from a rescue because there is no hope to find survivors," the spokesperson said.

The fire has not been extinguished. "The blaze is ongoing," he said.