At least 15 feared dead in stone quarry collapse in Mizoram's Hnahthial

The stone quarry has been operational for two and a half years

Topics
Mizoram | Accident

IANS  |  Aizawl 

stone quarry collapses in Mizoram
According to some villagers of the area, the mishap had happened after the workers returned from their lunch break

At least 15 people were feared dead when a large portion of a stone quarry collapsed and fell on them at Maudarh in Mizoram's Hnahthial district on Monday, officials said.

An official of Mizoram Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department said a huge portion of a stone quarry of a private company suddenly collapsed when the workers were working in the stone pit.

According to some villagers of the area, the mishap had happened after the workers returned from their lunch break.

The Disaster Management official said that they are yet to get a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner of the Hnahthial district but he was told that five excavators and other drilling machines have been buried under the quarry.

Another official said that the labourers are mostly from Bihar.

The stone quarry has been operational for two and a half years.

Disaster management, district administration, police and volunteers from Leite village and Hnahthial town immediately reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

State Disaster Response Force, Border Security Force and Assam Rifles troopers have been called to assist in the search and rescue operation.

--IANS

sc/pgh

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 23:09 IST

