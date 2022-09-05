4 labourers, 1 truck driver killed in Uganda's stone quarry collapse

Five people were killed in a stone quarry collapse in the central Ugandan district of Wakiso, police said.

Police in a statement issued here on Sunday said that five bodies were retrieved from the rubble at Namulanda Nganjo cell in Kajjansi Town Council.

The incident took place on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement said four of the dead were casual labourers while one was a truck driver.

Investigations into the cause of the incident are still ongoing, according to the Police.

"We, however, advise members of the public in the surrounding area to avoid moving to the quarry as it is currently a threat to the lives of those occupying it," the police statement added.

At least four people were killed after a stone quarry collapsed in Uganda's capital Kampala in June 2021.

