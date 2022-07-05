Mizoram reports 23% Covid positivity rate, new cases at over two-month high

on Tuesday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in over two months, a health official said.

The toll rose to 706 as a 94-year-old man from Aizawl died on Monday, he said.

The new cases were detected after testing 595 samples, recording a positivity rate of 23.19 per cent. On Monday, it was 22.12 per cent with 48 cases being detected, he said.

The Northeastern state now has 368 active cases.

The state has so far recorded 2,29,348 COVID-19 cases. Of them, 2,28,274 patients have recovered, including 48 people in the last 24 hours.

