Attacks on flag-bearers of democracy will not be tolerated: J&K LG

-
ALSO READ
Governance to peace: Challenges before the new Lt Governor of J&K
LG Manoj Sinha forms committee for economic revival of Jammu and Kashmir
LG announces Rs, 1,350-cr package to boost tourism, other sectors in J&K
J-K LG orders inquiry into delay in mosque construction at Charar-i-Sharif
LG Manoj Sinha announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for Jammu and Kashmir
-
In a stern warning to terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said any attack on flag-bearers of democracy would not be tolerated.
Sinha made the remarks as he visited the family of Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Bhupinder Singh, who was killed by terrorists at his village in Budgam district of central Kashmir last month, an official spokesman said.
The Lt Governor expressed grief and solidarity with the family members of the deceased, the spokesperson said.
Such attacks on flag-bearers of democracy in Kashmir would not be tolerated and the perpetrators would be dealt with by appropriate agencies, Sinha said.
He assured the family all support of the administration and reaffirmed the government's resolve to bring normalcy to life in Jammu and Kashmir.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU