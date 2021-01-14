Australian clinical trial finds vitamin D does not ward off colds, flu

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Is Vitamin-D capable of fighting the virus?
Common cold in past may provide protection from Covid-19: Report
Will going out in the cold give you a cold? Here is a reality check
Bird flu confirmed in Delhi, all 8 samples sent to Bhopal lab test positive
Govt keeping a close watch on bird flu, citizens need not worry: Sisodia
-
An Australian randomised controlled trial of vitamin D supplements, led by QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute has found they do not protect most people from developing colds, flu and other acute respiratory infections.
The trial, which is the largest of its kind to study the relationship between vitamin D and respiratory infection to date did show, however, that the supplements may shorten the length of infection slightly and help ease the severity of those illnesses.
The study results have been published this week in the scientific journal The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology.
The researchers analysed self-reported health data from 16,000 Australians aged between 60 and 84, who participated in the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute-led D-Health Trial.
Lead researcher and head of QIMR Berghofer's Cancer Aetiology and Prevention group, Professor Rachel Neale, said participants who received vitamin D supplements reported they had cold and flu symptoms for slightly less time than participants who did not take the vitamin. They also had severe symptoms for less time and needed less medication to manage their symptoms.
Professor Neale said the trial results are timely as people around the globe try to understand how best to improve their immunity in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The D-Health Trial was completed before the Covid-19 pandemic began so does not provide specific answers about this. However, our findings about reduced length and severity of respiratory tract infection suggests there could be some benefit to the immune system of taking a vitamin D supplement, particularly in people who are deficient.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU