Minimum temperature, air quality dips in Delhi; dense fog envelops city

As the mercury dipped in the national capital, so did the air quality with the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) reporting an overall (AQI) of 301 (very poor) in Delhi.

At 8:30 am, the minimum temperatures in Palam and Safdarjung were reported at 4.6 degrees Celsius and 3.2 degrees Celsius respectively by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Dense fog enveloped the city, resulting in very low visibility in several areas.

Owing to this, the Delhi Airport initiated low visibility procedures.

"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are currently normal. For further assistance, please get in touch with the airline concerned. Any inconvenience is deeply regretted," the Delhi Airport tweeted.

On Tuesday, the IMD had predicted cold wave conditions in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi for the next three days.

