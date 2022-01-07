Automobile, white goods worth Rs 6,185 crore sold through CSD's website

-
Automobile, white goods and other expensive items worth Rs 6,185 crore have been sold in the last one year through the website of Canteen Stores Department (CSD), the Defence Ministry said on Friday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on January 8 last year launched this website for the online sale of 'AFD-1' class items such as washing machines, microwave ovens, refrigerators, air-conditioners, television sets and laptops.
The ministry's statement said, "In the last one year, 81,046 cars, 48,794 two wheelers and 9,702 other (AFD-1 category) goods amounting to Rs 6,185 crore were sold through the portal."
To celebrate the first anniversary of the success of the portal, functions were held at all CSD depots on Friday, it said.
The AFD-1 category also includes items such as air purifiers, dish-washers, home theatres and mobile phones.
Armed forces personnel and ex-servicemen use the CSD canteens.
