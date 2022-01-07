Sri Lanka could face shortage of fuel by third week of Jan: Energy Minister

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Highlights: Sri Lanka win by 4 wickets, level series 1-1
IND vs SL 3rd T20 highlights: Sri Lanka wins by 7 wickets, seal series 2-1
IND vs SL HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: SL win by 3 wickets, India win series 2-1
-
Sri Lanka could face shortage of fuel by the third week of January, Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila warned on Friday, as he urged the Central Bank to step in and pump in foreign currency required for imports.
Gammanpila's grim warning comes close on the heels of the Ceylon Electricity Board issuing a statement, asking citizens to brace for power cuts in the days to come due to its inability to purchase fuel.
The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday had announced a USD 1.2 billion economic relief package amidst a severe foreign exchange crisis grappling the island nation.
At the beginning of December last year, the forex reserves were sufficient for just a month of imports.
However, last week, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka announced that the country's foreign exchange reserves had doubled in the span of just one month, and touched USD 3.1 billion.
According to sources, the forex reserve boost was buoyed by a 10 billion-yuan (USD 1.6 billion) currency swap agreement signed with China on March 21 this year.
There is this looming danger which I have informed the Cabinet no less than on 8 occasions. The Central Bank has to ensure Letters of Credit can be opened for cooking gas and fuel. We could substitute imported food with some local varieties, but for fuel it is not possible, Gammanpila said.
The Energy Minister's comments come hours after the Sri Lankan government had signed an agreement with India jointly redevelop the strategic World War II-era oil tank farm in the island nation's eastern port district of Trincomalee, in a new milestone in bilateral economic and energy partnership.
The severe foreign currency shortage and a credit rating downgrade by Fitch had forced the country's only 50,000-barrel-per-day oil refinery to shut down from January 3.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU