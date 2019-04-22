Avengers: Endgame sells 1 million tickets in a day on Bookmyshow

The last chapter in Marvel Studios’ super hero franchise which hits cinemas this weekend, has created a record on ticketing portal BookMyShow, with advance ticket sales of 1 million tickets in just over a day. With this, Avengers: Endgame becomes the fastest film to have sold a million advance tickets on BookMyShow.

The ticketing platform witnessed a peak of 18 tickets per second as the film gears up for release on April 26.

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Captain Marvel, which released last month and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson, amongst others.

Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “With just a few days left for Avengers: Endgame to hit the screens – the excitement around it is palpable. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a massive fan following across the world and over the years, has emerged as one of the most followed movie franchises in India as well. The prequel - Avengers: Infinity War broke all records and saw the biggest worldwide opening of all times. The concluding part in the franchise - Avengers: Endgame - is creating waves on BookMyShow before its release, with over a million tickets already sold, and we expect the film to break more records as cinemas continue to open the advance bookings.”

“Avengers: Endgame is not just a movie, it’s an epic culmination of a decade long journey which the fans have taken with us across 22 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The phenomenal interest shown by audiences across the country, is testament of how this is one of the most anticipated movie for the fans and we can’t wait for them to watch it. Partnering with BookMyShow has enabled us to reach out to cinema-lovers across the country with their incisive data and analytics gathered from millions of its users,” said Bikram Duggal, Head - Studio Entertainment, Disney India.