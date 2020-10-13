Award for NDMC for efficiency in street lighting: Mayor Jai Prakash

The North Municipal Corporation has bagged an award for bringing energy saving in street lighting system by converting a huge number of units to automation-based LED lights,its mayor Jai Prakash said on Monday.

He said that the had participated in the HUDCO Awards for the first time and received it along with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

"The got the award under the theme of 'Environment management, Energy Conservation & Green Building' for one of India's biggest replacement, approximately 2 lakh conventional street lights with automation-based LED lights system," he said.

This saved nearly 65 per cent electricity consumption. It also resulted in reduction of 20,000 tonnes equivalent of carbon dioxide emission, saving about 90 million units of electricity annually, thus helping in improving the environment tremendously, Prakash said.

