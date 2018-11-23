Ayodhya 1992 can be repeated, says controversial BJP MLA Surendra Singh

Controversial BJP MLA has warned that 1992 could be repeated in Ayodhya, if required, during a "Dharam Sabha" to be held November 25.

Taking part in a rally to mobilise people for the event, the BJP lawmaker told reporters Thursday that 5,000 people from his constituency, Bariya, would travel to participate in the "Dharam Sabha" where the issue of temple's construction would be taken up by saffron outfits.

He said "law and order is not an issue as far as Lord is concerned...he will take care of it".

Singh said if the need arose, they would take the law into their hands for the temple's construction, like it was done in 1992 for the demolition of

The asserted that temple would be constructed under the Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments.

He had come under fire in April for calling Mamata Banerjee 'Surapnakha' and comparing opposition to 'Ravana'.

In July, Singh had said that even Lord cannot curb rapes, prompting to dub him "insane" and fit for a mental asylum.