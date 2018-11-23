Ayodhya 1992 can be repeated, says controversial BJP MLA Surendra Singh

-
Controversial BJP MLA Surendra Singh has warned that 1992 could be repeated in Ayodhya, if required, during a "Dharam Sabha" to be held November 25.
Taking part in a rally to mobilise people for the event, the BJP lawmaker told reporters Thursday that 5,000 people from his constituency, Bariya, would travel to participate in the "Dharam Sabha" where the issue of Ram temple's construction would be taken up by saffron outfits.
He said "law and order is not an issue as far as Lord Ram is concerned...he will take care of it".
Singh said if the need arose, they would take the law into their hands for the temple's construction, like it was done in 1992 for the demolition of Babri mosque.
The legislator asserted that Ram temple would be constructed under the Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments.
He had come under fire in April for calling West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 'Surapnakha' and comparing opposition Congress to 'Ravana'.
In July, Singh had said that even Lord Rama cannot curb rapes, prompting Congress to dub him "insane" and fit for a mental asylum.
