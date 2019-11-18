Ayodhya case: AIMPLB says it will file a review petition against SC verdict

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said it had decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the title suit.

Addressing journalists after its working committee meeting here, AIMPLB counsel Zafaryab Jilani said the members had collectively resolved to do so, since the order did not do justice to the Muslim parties.

He said 35-40 of the Board’s 51 members were present when the resolution for a review was approved. He declined to comment on any dissenting opinion. Jilani cited Islamic jurisprudence as prohibiting any acceptance of other land in lieu of the disputed site. Which, he asserted, legitimately belonged to the mosque demolished on December 6, 1992. The Board has said under Shariah or Islamic law, Muslims may not accept any compensation for the mosque, whether land or other forms.

Jilani referred to the Sabarimala case from Kerala, wherein the SC had recently referred its earlier verdict in the case — pertaining to entry of women within a specified age group inside the shrine — to a larger seven-judge bench, Jilani said the case similarly merited a review, to dispense justice for Muslims.

Also, that no single party could claim to be the main plaintiff, as there were a total of nine parties to the title suit case.

Some of those plaintiffs, apart from some prominent Muslim figures, have recently advised against filing of a review petition, to foster communal harmony. Instead, they have advised, focus on other pressing issues facing the community, including education and health.

“The Board does not indulge in any kind of politics and we are only trying to fight for the fundamental rights as guaranteed under the Indian Constitution,” Jilani said.