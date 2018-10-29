JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Bhima-Koregaon case: No extension to file chargesheet as SC stays HC order
Business Standard

Ayodhya: SC adjourns Ram temple-Babri mosque title dispute case to January

Earlier, a three-judge bench refused to refer to a five-judge constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement that a mosque was not integral to Islam

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

babri masjid, ayodhya
Representative image

The Supreme Court Monday said the civil appeals on the Ram-Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute cases will be listed before an appropriate bench in January 2019.

This was stated by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

The civil appeals arise from the Allahabad High Court judgement in the land dispute case,

The appropriate bench will fix the schedule with regard to the hearing of appeals in the case.

"We will fix the date of hearing of Ayodhya dispute case before the appropriate bench in January," the CJI said.

Earlier, a three-judge bench, by a 2:1 majority, refused to refer to a five-judge constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement that a mosque was not integral to Islam. The matter had arisen during the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute.
First Published: Mon, October 29 2018. 12:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements