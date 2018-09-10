JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Shed differences and unite to save this country: Manmohan tells Opposition
Business Standard

How do you intend to complete Babri demolition trial: SC asks Lucknow judge

SC dubbed the demolition Babri masjid a "crime" which shook the "secular fabric of the Constitution" and allowed CBI's plea on the restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against the accused

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from a sessions judge in a Lucknow court on how he intends to complete the trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case involving BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti within the April 2019 deadline.

A bench of Justices Rohinton F Nariman and Indu Malhotra also sought the Uttar Pradesh government's response on a plea of trial court judge S K Yadav, whose promotion was stayed by the Allahabad High Court on the ground that the apex court had directed him to complete the trial.

The court asked for the report in a sealed cover.

On April 19, 2017, the apex court had said BJP stalwarts Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti would be prosecuted for serious offence of criminal conspiracy in the politically sensitive 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case and ordered a day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years, that is April 19, 2019.

The apex court dubbed the demolition of the medieval era monument a "crime" which shook the "secular fabric of the Constitution" and allowed CBI's plea on the restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against the VVIPs accused.

"There shall be no de novo (fresh) trial. There shall be no transfer of the Judge conducting the trial until the entire trial concludes. The case shall not be adjourned on any ground except when the sessions court finds it impossible to carry on the trial for that particular date," the apex court had said.

There were two sets of cases relating to the demolition of the disputed structure on December 6, 1992. The first involved unnamed 'karsevaks', the trial of which is taking place in a Lucknow court, while the second set of cases relate to the leaders in a Rae Bareli court.
First Published: Mon, September 10 2018. 12:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements