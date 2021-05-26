Azam Khan's condition serious but under control, says hospital

-
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's condition is serious but under control, the private hospital where he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 said on Wednesday.
The condition of his son, Mohammad Abdullah Khan, is stable, and he is being monitored by doctors, it added.
"Treatment of Azam Khan (72) was started, after cavity and fibrosis was found in his lungs. Today (Wednesday), he needed 3-5 litres of oxygen. He is kept under the observation of a critical care team. His condition is serious, but under control. He is under observation of critical care team," a statement issued by the Medanta Hospital, Lucknow, said.
An expert team of the critical care unit of the Medanta Hospital is making continuous efforts for his better treatment, it added.
Azam Khan and his son were shifted from a Sitapur prison to the hospital for coronavirus treatment on May 9.
