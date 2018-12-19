B Tech student gang-raped on way to coaching centre in Agra, accused on run

-
A first year B tech student was allegedly raped by four men near Poiya Ghat in Agra, police said Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday evening while the girl was going to her coaching centre, en route she was stopped by two men near Bhagwan Talkies crossing on the National Highway and was forcibly taken to an isolated place near the ghat where two other accused were already present and all the four raped her, police said.
Later, she was noticed by a passerby and taken home in a bad state, police said, adding, the girl has been admitted to the SN Medical College hospital for treatment.
A complaint was lodged by the girl's parents on Tuesday night at the New Agra police station, Superintendent of Police (city) Prashant Verma said.
A case has been registered and hunt is on to nab the accused, he added.
