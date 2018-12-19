VVIP chopper case: Delhi court sends Michel to judicial custody till Dec 28

-
A Delhi court Wednesday sent Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs 360 billion AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, to judicial custody till December 28.
He has been chargesheeted and arrested in connection with the case.
Michel was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar on expiry of his 14-day CBI custody.
Earlier in the day, the court reserved for December 22 its order on a bail plea of Michel.
