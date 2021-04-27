Bajaj Finserv to bear cost of shots for employees, their families

-
Bajaj Finserv and its subsidiaries Bajaj Finance Ltd, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company will bear the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for all of their employees and family members.
They will also bear the cost for the associated staff and their three dependent family members, over 18 years of age, across the country.
The initiative is aimed at safeguarding the health of its employees and their dependent members from this second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Bajaj Finserv said in a statement.
The wellbeing of the employees and their families is of utmost importance, said Deepak Reddy, Group HR Head, Bajaj Finserv.
"Hence, it's imperative that we as an organisation extend them all possible support. The vaccination drive is one step towards the same," he said.
Bajaj Finserv said it also aided its employee for testing and treatment earlier.
The group is exploring tie-ups with hospitals as well as local authorities to set up in campus camps to provide the vaccination to its employees in an organised manner, it said further.
