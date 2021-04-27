Maharashtra may get supply of Covishield only after May 20, says Tope

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
-
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the state may receive its supply of 'Covishield' vaccine only after May 20.
Talking to reporters here, Tope said the availability of anti-COVID-19 vaccines is still a challenge and the state needs a week's quota delivered at one time in order to vaccinate maximum number of people.
"The Serum Institute of India (SII) has informed the state government that it can supply the 'Covishield' vaccine only after May 20," he said.
The Centre has relaxed its COVID-19 vaccination strategy in the third phase under which the country's large 18-plus population will get inoculated from May 1.
The Pune-based SII, the world's largest vaccine maker in terms of volume, has announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its 'Covishield' vaccine for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.
The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has fixed the price of its vaccine, Covaxin, at Rs 600 per dose for state governments and at Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals.
Both the vaccines are available to the central government at a rate of Rs 150 per dose.
The Centre on Monday asked the two companies to lower the price of their COVID-19 vaccines, amid criticism from various states which accused the firms of profiteering during such a major crisis.
Tope said, "We are hopeful of the Centre's intervention in the matter of vaccine pricing. Hopefully, the prices will be reduced further."
He said Maharashtra alone needs 12 crore vaccine vials to inoculate the population of 5.71 crore in the age group of 18 to 44.
"The state government sent letters to the SII and Bharat Biotech two days ago, asking about the schedule of vaccine supplies in such large quantities, and is awaiting their reply," he said.
Tope said going by the current vaccine prices announced by these companies, the state will have to spend Rs 7,500 crore to inoculate 5.71 crore people.
In such a situation, the state will have to bear the cost of inoculating the economically weaker sections, he said.
"The state health department has prepared a note with various options for the immunisation drive, the costing and how to roll it out. The state cabinet will come up with policy after discussions," the minister said.
The state government is expected to hold the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU