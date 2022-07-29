JUST IN

PM Modi launches NSE-IFSC SGX Connect, IIBX at GIFT City's IFSC
Passenger safety paramount: Scindia on multiple snags reported by airlines
SC directs NTA to permit 15 candidates in additional session of JEE (Mains)
India in league of countries that shape global financial trends: PM at GIFT
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at film set in Andheri, 3 fire engines reach spot
For Taiwan, Pelosi visit is about US, China containing risk of face-off
'India needs to set up 46k EV stations by 2030 to match global benchmark'
Crypto watch: Winter in the market is not over yet, argue experts
SC agrees to hear Bihar judicial officer's plea challenging his suspension
Wuhan latest to bear brunt of China's zero covid policy with four new cases
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

PM Modi launches NSE-IFSC SGX Connect, IIBX at GIFT City's IFSC

Business Standard

Bank Holidays in August: Everything to know about August 2022 holidays

Indian Banks will be closed for 18 days in August 2022. Muharram, RakshaBandhan, Janmashtmi, TendongLho Rum Faat, Prakash Utsav, Jhoolan Purnima and a lot more. Here, we have included the bank holiday

Topics
Banking sector | Holidays | Public holidays


Banks are the backbone of the national economy. To fulfil financial duties and coordinate the financial activity of a country and its people. Banks are responsible for uplifting the different segments of society. Banks perform a long list of functions that are essential for economic growth, and we depend on banks at different levels. Let's see how August turns out to be as banks will be closed for 18 days.

Like most institutions, banks remain closed on selected days of the year. During this period, nobody is advised to visit banks. Since most banks have turned online, this won't be a problem for transactions, bill payments and fulfilling basic financial obligations. Hence, it is crucial to ensure this before visiting any bank.

So, if you have some pending work, it is better to do it before August hits. A bank holiday calendar can help you choose the right day to appear at the bank. While digital banking ensures a smoother experience, a few things can only be performed manually in banks.

Majorly, Bank holidays are either regional or national. While regional holidays are region-centric and concerned with a particular state, national holidays are relevant and applicable to all the banks in the country. Here, we have listed the bank holidays in August, as per instructions by the Reserve Bank of India. Additionally, many banks are closed on Saturdays and Sundays, so it is not included in some cases. Have a look.

Bank holidays in June 2022

S. no Date Day Holiday Region effected
1 8 August 2022 Monday TendongLho Rum Faat Sikkim
2 9 August 2022 Tuesday Muharram Several states in India
3 12 August 2022 Friday RakshaBandhan Several states in India
4 12 August 2022 Friday Jhulan Purnima Orissa
5 13 August 2022 Saturday Patriot’s Day Manipur
6 15 August 2022 Monday Independence Day-National Holiday
7 16 August 2022 Tuesday De Jure Transfer Day Pondicherry
8 16 August 2022 Tuesday Parsi New Year Several states in India
9 19 August 2022 Friday Janmashtami Several states in India
10 28 August 2022 Sunday ParkashUtsav Sri Guru GranthSahib Ji Punjab
11 29 August 2022 Monday HartalikaTeej Chhattisgarh, Sikkim
12 31 August 2022 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi Several states in India


Read our full coverage on Banking sector

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 19:41 IST

`