Bank Holidays in August: Everything to know about August 2022 holidays

Banks are the backbone of the national economy. To fulfil financial duties and coordinate the financial activity of a country and its people. Banks are responsible for uplifting the different segments of society. Banks perform a long list of functions that are essential for economic growth, and we depend on banks at different levels. Let's see how August turns out to be as banks will be closed for 18 days.
Like most institutions, banks remain closed on selected days of the year. During this period, nobody is advised to visit banks. Since most banks have turned online, this won't be a problem for transactions, bill payments and fulfilling basic financial obligations. Hence, it is crucial to ensure this before visiting any bank.
So, if you have some pending work, it is better to do it before August hits. A bank holiday calendar can help you choose the right day to appear at the bank. While digital banking ensures a smoother experience, a few things can only be performed manually in banks.
Majorly, Bank holidays are either regional or national. While regional holidays are region-centric and concerned with a particular state, national holidays are relevant and applicable to all the banks in the country. Here, we have listed the bank holidays in August, as per instructions by the Reserve Bank of India. Additionally, many banks are closed on Saturdays and Sundays, so it is not included in some cases. Have a look.
Bank holidays in June 2022
|S. no
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|Region effected
|1
|8 August 2022
|Monday
|TendongLho Rum Faat
|Sikkim
|2
|9 August 2022
|Tuesday
|Muharram
|Several states in India
|3
|12 August 2022
|Friday
|RakshaBandhan
|Several states in India
|4
|12 August 2022
|Friday
|Jhulan Purnima
|Orissa
|5
|13 August 2022
|Saturday
|Patriot’s Day
|Manipur
|6
|15 August 2022
|Monday
|Independence Day-National Holiday
|7
|16 August 2022
|Tuesday
|De Jure Transfer Day
|Pondicherry
|8
|16 August 2022
|Tuesday
|Parsi New Year
|Several states in India
|9
|19 August 2022
|Friday
|Janmashtami
|Several states in India
|10
|28 August 2022
|Sunday
|ParkashUtsav Sri Guru GranthSahib Ji
|Punjab
|11
|29 August 2022
|Monday
|HartalikaTeej
|Chhattisgarh, Sikkim
|12
|31 August 2022
|Wednesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|Several states in India