Varun Gandhi visits Pilibhit, targets govt over inflation, unemployment

-
ALSO READ
Varun Gandhi warns against 'Hindu vs Sikh' narrative in Lakhimpur violence
India's retail inflation eases further to 5.3% in August
Inflation pullback boosts RBI's easy money policy before Oct policy meeting
New industries being set up in Pilibhit, creating a new story: UP CM
India's young frustrated by lack of govt jobs: BJP MP Varun Gandhi
-
Targeting his own party's government over inflation and unemployment, local BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Wednesday said important resources of the country were being sold in the name of privatisation.
Stressing that the country is passing through a difficult time, Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to his constituency, said inflation is touching the sky and unemployment is increasing rapidly.
To add to the woes, vital resources of the country are being sold in the name of privatisation, he said, adding, "Think what will happen to the country when everything is sold."
According to the statement issued by his private secretary M R Malik, the MP visited about 18 villages in Pilibhit.
Addressing the people of his constituency, Gandhi said they needed to be aware of corrupt politics.
"Today politics is full of selfishness and corruption. Worry about the country, bring honest people into politics. Choose such leaders who will remove your suffering by considering it as their own," he said.
The MP said that during the COVID period, he served the needy with his personal resources and saw to it that people did not sleep hungry and that oxygen and medicines were supplied.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU