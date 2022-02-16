Bappi Lahiri had obstructive sleep apnea since last year, says doctor

Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri, who passed away at the age of 69, had been battling OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) since 2021.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the Physician, Cardiologist and Pulmonologist, who was treating the musician, informed that Bappi Lahiri breathed his last at 11:45 pm on Tuesday night at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

The also issued an official statement, talking about the 'Disco King' hitmaker's health issues in a detailed manner.

"Bappi Lahiri was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm," he said in the statement.

The statement continued, "He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA since the last one year. He was admitted on multiple occasions in Criticare Hospital under treatment and recovered on all occasions."

Bappi Lahiri, who was a pioneer of disco in the Bollywood of the 80s and 90s, had sung songs such as 'Disco Dancer', 'Dance Dance', 'Chalte Chalte' and 'Namak Halaal'.

