Bappi Lahiri had obstructive sleep apnea since last year, says doctor

-
ALSO READ
Prolonged exposure to air pollution may spike Covid risk: Study
Coronavirus severely increases levels of oxidative stress, damage
1 millipede, 1,306 legs: World's leggiest animal discovered in Australia
Shastri found positive in RT-PCR test, to isolate for 10 days: BCCI source
Breakthrough Covid infections in India due to Delta variant: INSACOG
-
Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri, who passed away at the age of 69, had been battling OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) since 2021.
Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the Physician, Cardiologist and Pulmonologist, who was treating the musician, informed that Bappi Lahiri breathed his last at 11:45 pm on Tuesday night at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.
The doctor also issued an official statement, talking about the 'Disco King' hitmaker's health issues in a detailed manner.
"Bappi Lahiri was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm," he said in the statement.
The statement continued, "He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA since the last one year. He was admitted on multiple occasions in Criticare Hospital under treatment and recovered on all occasions."
Bappi Lahiri, who was a pioneer of disco in the Bollywood of the 80s and 90s, had sung songs such as 'Disco Dancer', 'Dance Dance', 'Chalte Chalte' and 'Namak Halaal'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU