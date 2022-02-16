I congratulate Delhi Police for its investigation of Delhi riots: Amit Shah

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday appreciated the Delhi Police for its investigation of the northeast Delhi riots and said the force should lay out a road map for the next five years and also for 25 years.
He was addressing the 75th Raising Day parade of the force.
"The Delhi Police has worked hard during the northeast Delhi riots and the coronavirus pandemic. For the way the Delhi Police investigated the riot cases and presented them in court, I congratulate them," Shah said.
The minister said the Delhi Police faces several difficulties and being the police force of the national capital, it has several duties that include providing security to dignitaries, ensuring that various programmes happen without glitches and other law and order related matters.
"Whenever any event happens at an international level, its repercussions are also felt in Delhi. The police also has the job of monitoring the situation here," he said.
Shah said the 75th birthday of the Delhi Police coincides with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and stressed that the force should prepare a road map for the next five years.
"The Delhi Police has changed with the times. I urge the Delhi Police commissioner and the Union home secretary to prepare a road map for the next five years and 25 years with well-defined goals," he said.
Lauding the city police for its efforts during the pandemic, the minister said it also thwarted multiple terror attempts before they could take place.
He said the newly created perception management cell would help in improving the image of the city police.
