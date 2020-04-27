Antariksh Waste Ventures develops IoT-enabled smart bin to curb Covid-19

Antariksh Waste Ventures, an IIT-Madras-incubated start-up, has developed an Internet of Things-enabled ‘smart bin system’ to prevent the spread of Covid-19 through waste generated at contagion vulnerable points (CVPs)- primarily hospitals, clinics, public bins and quarantine zones.

Called ‘AirBin,’ it enables remote monitoring of waste accumulation levels and clearances through IoT systems--where devices communicate with each other intelligently. This smart bin system can be retro-fitted on to existing garbage bins on nearby poles, walls or the bin lids.

The objective is to help rural and urban local bodies clear every bin before it overflows and accelerate sustainability. The product is on track to hit the market in around five months. Antariksh said it aims to supply the first 200 AirBin devices across India in the next few months with long-term plans to deliver 100,000 units for 100 smart cities in India.





“From the waste collection, transport, segregation, disposal to recycling, every process needs to be overhauled quickly and technology will play a vital role in this transformation. Timely cleaning of bins will be a key priority while faced with a shortage of labour,” said Mahek Mahendra Shah, founder of Antariksh Waste Ventures. “Remote waste levels monitoring, smarter pickups, skill development with good protection gear for sanitation teams, educating citizens on best sanitation practices, will be some of the key elements driving this industry forward, in the coming months.”

Only 28 per cent of the waste generated in India is recycled and various studies found that the waste generated in the country was doubling every five years. Antariksh Waste Ventures aims to clear waste bins before they overflow by digitizing processes. Antariksh said the ‘Digital System’ can generate alerts to sanitation teams at regular intervals on fill levels and on-demand clearance requests from end-users, for faster disposal of contagious waste.

In the case of Covid-19, hazardous waste is being generated in hospitals, quarantine zones or red zone areas within cities. Experts said they are potential sources of Covid-19 and can cause further spread within the locality. This makes timely clean-up of bins vital along with other best practices for disinfection to prevent further spread of the Covid-19.

“We are very proud of our startups who are working on a range of products that are vital to India's fight against Covid-19,” said Dr. Tamaswati Ghosh, chief executive officer, IIT Madras Incubation Cell. “IITM Incubation Cell continues to assist its startups through these challenging times and hopes that industry support will help them ramp up their efforts in a more meaningful way.”