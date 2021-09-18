Bengal reaches milestone of vaccinating over 50 mn people since January

on Saturday touched the milestone of vaccinating over 5 crore people in the state against COVID-19 with at least one dose, after 12.17 lakh more beneficiaries were jabbed, a senior health department official said.

He is also hopeful that the state will cross the 13-lakh mark of single-day inoculation soon.

Till 6pm today, we vaccinated around 12.17 lakh people. Since January 16, we have inoculated 5,01,02,442 people, the official said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 toll climbed to 18,641 in the state on Saturday with 12 more fatalities, officials said.

The tally also rose to 15,61,014 after 728 fresh cases were reported, they said.

now has 7,967 active cases, while 15,34,406 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 757 in the last 24 hours.

Till date, a total of 1,76,99,502 samples have been tested in the state.

