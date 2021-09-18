Kerala reports 19,325 fresh coronavirus cases, 143 deaths in a day

Chief Minister on Saturday informed that 19,325 people turned Covid positive after 1,21,070 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours, while the test positivity rate was 15.96 per cent.

Compared to the previous days, the Saturday's figures showed a decline, even though continues to have the maximum daily cases in the country.

Vijayan said 27,266 people turned negative and the total active cases stands at 1,80,842 of which 13.2 per cent of the patients are in various hospitals.

There were 143 Covid deaths taking the total death tally in the state to 23,439.

As on date 88.94 per cent of the state population above aged 45 have been given one dose, of which 36.67 per cent have received both the doses.

--IANS

sg/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)