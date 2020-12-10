Bengal reports 47 more deaths due to Covid-19, 2,956 additional cases

-
West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll
rose 8,867 after 47 more people succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, the health department said in a bulletin here.
The tally mounted to 5,10,951 after 2,956 fresh cases of infection were reported from different parts of the state.
The bulletin said that 3,009 recoveries were registered in the state during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 4,78,434.
The state now has 23,650 active cases.
Of the fresh fatalities, 17 were reported from Kolkata and 12 from Howrah district. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.
The bulletin said that 39 of the Wednesdays fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.
The 2,956 fresh positive cases included 753 from Kolkata and 746 from North 24 Parganas district.
In the last 24 hours, 44,351 samples were tested for COVID-19 taking the total number of such tests to 62,55,888, the bulletin added.
