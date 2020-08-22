West Bengal's Covid-19 tally climbs to 135,596 with 3,232 new infections

The COVID-19 caseload of went up to 1,35,596 after 3,232 new infections were reported on Saturday, the health department said.

The death toll also mounted to 2,737 with 48 more people succumbing to the disease, the department said in a bulletin.

It said that 3,088 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals taking the states discharge rate to 77.41 per cent.

So far, 1,04,959 people have recovered from the disease in

The number of active cases is now 27,900, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 12 were reported from Kolkata, followed by nine from North 24 Parganas, six from Howrah and five from Hooghly. The remaining 16 deaths were registered in 10 other districts.

Thirty-eight of the deaths recorded on Saturday were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The bulletin said that North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of new infections at 547 and there were 516 fresh cases from the metropolis.

The districts that recorded more than 100 positive cases on Saturday also included Paschim Medinipur (265), South 24 Parganas (209), Hooghly (185), Purba Medinipur (166), Howrah (153), Murshidabad (140), Malda (110), Dakshin Dinajpur (108) and Darjeeling (104), it said.

Since Friday, 36,318 samples have been tested in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 15,24,162, the bulletin added.

