Bengal reports highest one-day spike of 4,817 Covid cases, 20 more deaths

on Tuesday recorded



the highest single-day spike of 4,817 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 6,24,224, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll also rose to 10,434 after 20 fresh fatalities were registered in the state.

Kolkata too registered a record one-day spike of 1,271 cases, it added.

At least 2,278 people recovered from the disease while the state now has 29,050 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 42,214 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in

