Rajasthan sees 5,528 fresh coronavirus cases, reports 28 fatalities

reported 5,528 new COVID-19 cases and 28 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 3,75,092 and the death toll to 2,979.

Four deaths each were reported from Kota, Jodhpur and Udaipur, three each in Jaipur and Pali, two each in Barmer and Nagaur, and one death each was reported from Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Bundi, Jhalawar, Tonk, according to an official report.

Of the fresh cases, 989 were reported from Jaipur, 770 from in Jodhpur, 729 from Udaipur and 616 from Kota, besides those in other districts.

A total of 3,31,423 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, and the number of active cases of the disease in the state stands at 40,690.

