Delhi records highest daily spike of 13,468 Covid-19 cases, 81 more die

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 13,468 COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day jump so far, while 81 more people succumbed to the disease, according to data shared by the health department.

The city's cumulative case count now stands at 7,50,156, and the death toll at 11,436, the bulletin stated.

Tuesday's 81 deaths are the highest since December 3 when 82 deaths were recorded. Delhi had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths on November 19, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

The positivity rate rose to 13.14 per cent on Tuesday from 12.44 per cent a day ago, the bulletin stated.

The fresh cases came out of over 1.02 lakh tests conducted the previous day.

Around 78,000 cases have been recorded in Delhi in the last 10 days, according to official data.

The city had reported 11,491 cases and 72 deaths on Monday and10,772 cases and 48 deaths on Sunday.

Delhi recorded 7,897COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths on Saturday. The positivity rate had also surged to 10.21 per cent, breaching the 10-per cent mark for the first time this year.

The positivity rate was above 15 per cent in mid-November last year, when the pandemic was at its peak.

On Friday, 8,521 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths were recorded in the national capital. This was also the first time that more than 8,000 cases were recorded in a day this year. On Thursday, the city recorded 7,437 cases.

The number of active cases rose to 43,510 on Tuesday. Of these, 21,954 are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the total 12,667 hospital beds in Delhi, 7,731 are occupied, it said.

The number of containment zones increased to 6,852 from 6,175on Monday, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)