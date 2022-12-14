JUST IN
Business Standard

Bengal seeks more investment in cement sector, says minister Shashi Panja

West Bengal commerce and industry minister Shashi Panja invites more investment in manufacturing, including cement, in state

Topics
West Bengal | Manufacturing sector

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

cement

West Bengal Commerce and Industry Minister Shashi Panja on Wednesday invited more investment in manufacturing, including cement, into the state.

The industry has responded positively and at least two companies expressed keenness to invest in the state in the coming years.

At an interactive session on cement organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Panja said that that state can be a destination for cement companies, given the growing demand in the east and the availability of coal in abundance in this region.

Cement companies have been struggling with coal shortage that has pushed their cost significantly in the last few quarters. The West Bengal government is trying to develop the Deocha Pachami coal block in Birbhum district.

Companies such as Purvanchal Cement of Assam and Mangalam Cement of the BK Birla group stated that they have long-term plans to have grinding units in the state to meet the growing demand.

"We have been allotted a raw material block in Chhattisgarh and once the integrated project is developed, the company will strongly consider having a grinding unit in Bengal," Mangalam Cement president (corporate) & CFO Yashwant Mishra said.

Purbanchal Cement Managing Director Vedant Agarwal said the company was also considering to foray into the Bengal market in the next few years.

Shree Cement earlier announced an investment of Rs 600 crore in West Bengal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 17:16 IST

