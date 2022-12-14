JUST IN
1,472 posts of IAS, 864 for IPS officers vacant: Centre in Lok Sabha
Student suicides: Cong MLA questions govt, seeks action against institutes
G-20 Summit: Delhi will be decorated with over 1 mn exotic potted plants
AIIMS cyber attack originated in China, all servers retrieved now: MoHFW
Flood alert in TN's Tiruvannamalai as water level rises in Sathanur dam
Rajya Sabha mourns death of former MPs Yoginder K Alagh and R C Singh
Maharashtra politicising border issue since 6 decades: Karnataka CM Bommai
Ex-corporators write to Maharashtra CM alleging lack of transparency in BMC
IEX says it has become India's first carbon-neutral power exchange
Water level in Kerala dam crosses 141 ft; second flood warning issued
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Same-sex marriage: SC seeks Centre's reply on transferring pleas to itself
Business Standard

CBI has a sanctioned strength of 7,295 but 1,673 posts vacant: Govt

There are 1,673 vacant posts in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday

Topics
CBI | Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CBI officials during a raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy, in New Delhi on Friday

There are 1,673 vacant posts in the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

As on 30.11.2022, the sanctioned strength of personnel in CBI is 7,295 and the number of vacancies is 1,673 which includes 128 additional posts sanctioned in different categories issued vide order dated June 29, 2022, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

The occurrence of vacancies and their filling up is an ongoing process, he said.

The number keeps on varying depending on the induction, promotion, retirement and repatriation of the officers, the minister said.

Proactive efforts are made to ensure filling up of vacancies at all ranks expeditiously, he said.

"CBI requests various organisations, including public sector banks, Ministry of Home Affairs for sponsoring names for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Inspector on deputation in CBI," Singh said.

All central police organisations (CPOs)/state police/banks etc., are regularly requested to send nomination of officers/officials for deputation in the CBI, he said, mentioning the steps taken to fill up the vacant posts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CBI

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 16:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU