Bengaluru doctor who recovered from Omicron tests Covid positive again

The city-based doctor, who had tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19 and reportedly recovered, has once again tested positive for the virus.
The doctor was among the first two persons to be detected with Omicron in the country. The other was a South African national, who was quarantined and later flew to Dubai. "It is true that the doctor who was infected with Omicron variant has once again tested positive for COVID-19," a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official told PTI. Requesting anonymity, the official said the doctor is under isolation, but he is asymptomatic. Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the SA national, who is a Gujarati by origin, for flying without informing the authorities in violation of the quarantine norms. The management and staff of a five-star hotel here have also been booked for allowing the infected person leave without informing the health officials. They have been booked under various sections of the IPC and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, police sources said.
