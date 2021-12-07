PM Modi, Shah, Priyanka Chopra in Bihar Covid shot, tests list; probe on

The names Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others have appeared on the list of vaccinated and RT-PCR Covid test lists at Bihar's Karpi in Arwal district. District Magistrate, J Priyadarshini has assured of investigating the matter and taking action against the culprits.

The list featured the names of the prime minister, the home minister, Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi, actress Priyanka Chopra and others.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, the District Magistrate said, "I saw the entire list. We will investigate who prepared the list and who ordered the list to be prepared and will register an FIR. It is a serious matter. We are trying to test and vaccinate people, and such an incident takes place. We will probe every official there. We will set the standard so that such incidents do not occur in the future."

Asked about the action taken on the culprits so far, Priyadarshini said that action has been taken on two people so far, however, a probe will be done on the rest of the people working there as well.

"Two operators were acted upon after the matter came to light. But that's not enough, the rest of the people will have to be probed as well and the FIR will be registered," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)