JUST IN
HC wants Karnataka govt, ride-hailing firms to arrive at common ground
Highway construction slows to 19.44 km per day during April-September: Data
EAM talks to Gambian counterpart on kids' death linked to cough syrups
Eight out of 11 major dams in Maharashtra reached maximum storage capacity
PM GatiShakti has potential to save Rs 10 trn annually, says Goyal
Centre assures to resolve UK visa issue soon, says Goa CM Sawant
Carry out relief work on priority in flood-hit areas: Karnataka CM Bommai
Pakistan continues to be the source of terrorist activities: MoS Lekhi
India's inflation at 7.4%; What are inflation numbers in other countries?
Air quality likely to worsen in next few days due to stubble burning
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
HC wants Karnataka govt, ride-hailing firms to arrive at common ground
Business Standard

Bengaluru fourth most expensive real estate market in India: Knight Frank

Bengaluru's affordable housing market has become more costly due to the 50 bps hike in the repo rate by the RBI

Topics
Real Estate  | Knight Frank | Residential units

BS Web Team 

real estate
Representative image

The constant demand to move to India's Silicon Valley has made Bengaluru the fourth most expensive real estate market, with a 2 per cent annual rise in its position at 28 per cent, a Knight Frank consultancy firm report showed.

On the city-wise data, the report said Mumbai remains the most expensive residential market in the country. Mumbai is the only city whose affordability index is improving at the rate of 4 per cent — from 53 per cent in 2021 to 57 per cent in the third quarter of this year.

Mumbai and Hyderabad were known to have one of the most expensive residential markets in the country. Still, the index on Wednesday revealed that Bengaluru's affordable housing market has become more costly due to the 50 bps hike in the repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India in September.

According to the Affordability Index by Knight Frank, a cumulative increase of 0.95 per cent in the median home loan rate has impacted the purchase affordability and purchase decisions of homebuyers.

The Affordability Index tracks the EMI (equated-monthly instalment) to income ratio for an average household.

"Home affordability, due to the rise in median loan rates, has worsened in 2022. On September 30, the RBI increased the repo rate by 50 bps, taking the cumulative hike to 190 bps in 2022," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India.

Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Pune continue to be India's most affordable housing markets.

Out of the eight cities, Ahmedabad has consistently been the most affordable city in India since 2019. From 46 per cent in 2010, the home purchase affordability index improved to 25 per cent in 2019.

According to the report, Ahmedabad stood at 22 per cent in the index, followed by Maharashtra's Pune, which stood at 26 per cent, and Chennai scored 27 per cent in the index.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Real Estate

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 21:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU