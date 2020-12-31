ADB to provide $231 mn loan to enhance power generation capacity in Assam

-
ALSO READ
CCEA okays Rs 1,810-cr investment for 210 MW hydropower project in Himachal
Ratle hydroelectric power project to be revived soon: Jitendra Singh
NTPC Group's power generation in July rises 13% at 26.73 billion units
BHEL begins civil works at 660-MW Sagardighi power plant in West Bengal
Awarded FGD installation orders for 50 GW thermal power generation: NTPC
-
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide a USD 231-million loan to augment electricity generation capacity in Assam through construction of a 120-megawatt (MW) hydroelectric power plant.
ADB and the Government of India signed the loan agreement on Wednesday.
This is the third tranche loan for the ongoing Assam Power Sector Investment Program, which was approved by the ADB board in July 2014. The programme, including its two previous tranches, focuses on enhancing capacity and efficiency of the energy generation and distribution systems in Assam to improve electricity service to end users.
The proposed hydroelectric project is run-of-the-river project over Kopili river which will help increase electricity supplied from clean energy by 469 gigawatt-hour (GWh) by 2025 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 3.6 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, ADB said in a release.
"Part of the loan will be used for project capacity building of Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) on construction, operations and maintenance and safeguards," it said.
The project will finance APGCL's enterprise resource planning system. It will also contribute to improving gender equity by enhancing the gender capacity of APGCL and improve women's participation and contribution in training and community-led interventions.
A USD 2-million grant from the Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction (JFPR) is also associated with the project to finance equipment and consulting services to improve capacity for resource management and community resilience.
Meanwhile, ADB and the central government also signed a USD 10-million project readiness financing (PRF). It is to help finance piloting activities, and design and capacity building for an ensuing project that aims to expand horticulture production and farm household income in Himachal Pradesh.
The ensuing project, to be designed by the PRF, will support development of subtropical horticulture, including cultivation of fruits and vegetables, in the state's southern region. Currently, it is lagging due to limited access to perennial water sources, crops losses due to wild animal encroachment and limited access to high-value markets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU