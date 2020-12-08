LIVE update Bharat Bandh: Railways fears blockades; transport to be hit

- Bharat Bandh LIVE update: Railways fears blockades; transport to be hit
Topics
Farmer protest | Bharat Bandh | Farm Bills
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Members of Sikh organisations stage a protest in solidarity with farmers’ agitation over Centre’s farm reform laws, in Hyderabad Photo: PTI
Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: A nationwide strike has been called by agitating farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre's farm laws. Even as the farmer leaders said that no one should be forced to join the shutdown, several trade unions and political parties have extended support.
Almost all opposition parties are backing the 'Bharat Bandh and many announcing parallel protests in support of the farmers.
Appealing to everyone to join the "symbolic" bandh, farmer leaders said they will block key roads during their 'chakka jam' protest from 11 AM till 3 PM as part of their stir, which has drawn people from northern states especially Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi since the last 12 days.
Emergency services will be exempted from the strike.
"The Modi government will have to accept our demands. We want nothing less than a withdrawal of the new farm laws," farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said.
The agitating farmers have drawn support from various quarters including artists, sportspersons and workers' groups.
Tuesday's strike could impact the transport of goods as the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex body of transporters representing about 95 lakh truckers and other entities, said it will suspend operations in the entire country to support the bandh. The railway union, which has around 900,000 members, is the latest to show solidarity with the agitating farmers, who have found support from transport unions and the joint forum of trade unions like the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).
