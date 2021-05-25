WHO nod for Covaxin expected in July-September period: Bharat Biotech

-
Amid fears that Indians who have been vaccinated with indigenously developed Covid-19 shot Covaxin might find it difficult to travel abroad until the WHO puts it in EUL, Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday that it expects the regulatory approvals from WHO by July-September.
The company said that an application for full emergency use listing (EUL) has been submitted to the World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva and the regulatory approvals are expected within July to September.
Bharat Biotech added that regulatory approvals for Covaxin are in process in more than 60 countries, including the US, Brazil, Hungary etc.
"Emergency use authorisations have been obtained in 13 countries with more to follow," the Hyderabad based vaccine maker claimed.
Allaying fears of students and travellers, the company also went on to add that most countries recommend vaccinations against Covid-19. "Unvaccinated travelers can travel with negative RT-PCR tests prior to travel, in the absence of any other country specific travel restrictions," Bharat Biotech said.
Reports suggest that the global vaccine collaboration Covax, which is led by WHO, Gavi has asked the WHO to expedite the approval for Covaxin. This has been done to expand the basket of Covid19 vaccines available with Covax.
