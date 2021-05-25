Kerala records 29,803 new Covid cases, 33,397 recoveries, and 177 deaths

Kerala on Tuesday



reported 29,803 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 23,65,565, while recoveries mounted to 21,32,071 with 33,397 recovering from the infection.

The toll rose to 7,731 with 177 more deaths.

Those who tested positive for the virus today included 94 health workers,



Active cases stood at 2,55,406.

As many as 1,43,028 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the test positivity rate to 20.84 per cent.

Malappuram district accounted for 5,313 cases today, the highest, while Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam clocked over 3,000 cases.

Of the positive cases, 202 had come from outside the state and 27,502 were infected through contact.

At least 9,04,178 people are under observation, including 38,740 in hospitals.

So far 1,90,24,615 samples have been tested.

