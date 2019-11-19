JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Environment Min writes to Goa govt, says will look into Mahadayi project
Business Standard

BHU tense after Savarkar photo is defaced, panel set up to probe vandalism

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when students of M.A. first year reached their classroom and saw the photograph of Savarkar lying on the ground.

IANS  |  Varanasi 

Students in Lakhotia's laboratory in Banaras Hindu University worry their credibility could be questioned if they publish in low-impact journals
Students in Lakhotia’s laboratory in Banaras Hindu University worry their credibility could be questioned if they publish in low-impact journals

Tension prevailed on the campus of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Tuesday after a photograph of nationalist leader Veer Savarkar was defaced.

The incident took place in the political science department where photographs of several nationalist leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar, adorn the walls.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when students of M.A. first year reached their classroom and saw the photograph of Savarkar lying on the ground.

The miscreants had also splashed ink on the photograph.

Angry students immediately sat on a 'dharna'. Senior BHU officials have condemned the incident and have set up a three-member committee to probe the incident.

A heavy deployment of police has been made on the campus to prevent fallout of the incident.

 
First Published: Tue, November 19 2019. 15:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU